Kartik Aaryan Eats 'sabr Ka Phal' For Breakfast, Replies To Fan Who Asks, "suit Meh?"

Recently, Kartik Aaryan shared a picture on his Instagram where he is seen posing in a grey suit and having breakfast. The actor also wore a brown shade glasses and a matching tie. Along with the picture, the actor asked his fans what they had for breakfast as he said that he had fruits today. Check out Katik Aaryan’s post here.

Kartik Aaryan’s quirky question on breakfast

Kartik Aaryan enjoys quite a massive fan following on social media and is known to share posts with quirky captions. The recent post which was shared by him on social media also features a witty caption which reads, “Aaj breakfast mein Sabr ka Phal ðŸ‰ khaya Aap logon ne kya khaya?” (sic).

Fan reaction on Kartik’s post

Kartik’s posts are considered to be downright hilarious by many of his followers. They make it known in the comments section of the post. Likewise, fans posted funny comments on Kartik's recent post, some of which got a response from the actor. One of his fans wrote, “Mein suit pehen ke nasta nahi karta bhai”, to which Kartik replied in a funny way, “suit pehen k photo toh khichwaate ho..”. His another fan wrote, “This is called amiri… Breakfast bhi suit meh..”, to which Kartik hilariously answered, “Bhade ka hai dost”. Apart from his fans, actor Sophie Choudry also commented on his post. Take a look:

What's next for Kartik Aaryan?

Kartik Aaryan will be seen next in the sequel to the Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer Bhool Bhulaiya which is directed by Anees Bazmee. Along with Kartik, Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani and Andhadhun actor Tabu will be seen in the upcoming horror-comedy film. The movie was earlier slated to release in theatres on July 31, 2020.

Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in Colin D'Cunha directorial 'Dostana 2' which is also a sequel to the Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra starrer Dostana. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. The film will reportedly release by the end of 2020. Reportedly, the actor has also signed up for his first action film directed by filmmaker Om Raut.

(Image Credits: Kartik Aaryan IG)

