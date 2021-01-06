Kartik Aaryan Embraces The New Normal As He Poses For A Unique Airport Look Selfie

Kartik Aaryan was seen embracing the new normal as he posed for a selfie with his unique airport look. The actor was seen covered with all the necessary and precautionary safety masks around his face for his airport look. Posing for the picture, Kartik Aaryan added a caption hilariously comparing his airport look to a biker look. Fans were all praise for this selfie taken by Kartik and wrote a number of positive comments for the actor.

Kartik Aaryan embraces the "New Normal"

A few hours ago, the actor posted a picture of himself wearing an all-black face covering, including a mask and face shield. Kartik Aaryan was also seen wearing a black jacket and thus he looked like a biker as per his caption. Sharing the image on social media, Kartik simply wrote that his biker look equals his airport look in a jovial fashion. He further added a hashtag pointing out that he is travelling out after a whole year. Due to the lockdown, a number of travel restrictions were imposed which did not allow people to travel frequently due to health-related concerns. However now as things ease around a bit, certain restrictions have been lifted. Due to this, actors and a number of celebrities have begun heading out and getting on with their vacations or work life.

Similarly, Kartik Aaryan too was delighted to fly after one year. The actor made the most of the lockdown period with his Instagram live show “Koki Puchega” where he hosted a number of prominent guests. Fans of Kartik Aaryan were delighted to see him happy as he flew off in the New Year and adapted to the new normal. Fans filled the comments section with a number of hearts and praises for the actor as they loved the way he adapted to his new look. Kartik Aaryan will soon be seen in the film Dhamaka. The actor shared some images from the upcoming film which has gotten audiences intrigued for his next film. The movie Dhamaka has been directed by Ram Madhvani. Besides that, Kartik Aaryan will also be seen in the much-awaited Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, opposite Kiara Advani.

