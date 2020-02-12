Kartik Aaryan Blushes As Fans Call Sara Ali Khan 'bhabhi'; Watch Video

Kartik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan are currently busy promoting their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal which is slated to be released on Valentines’ Day 2020. Recently, when the duo was promoting their film in Delhi, a group of fans appeared out of the blue and started shouting ‘bhabhi’ referring to Sara Ali Khan. Read on to know more about the whole story here:

'Sarthik' fans call Sara their 'bhabhi'

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were recently seen in Delhi promoting their upcoming romantic chick flick Love Aaj Kal, the remake of the original 2009 film with the same title that featured Saif Ali Khan. During one such promotional event, the stars came across a group of fans who started calling Sara 'bhabhi'. Here is the video of the same:

In the past, there have been rumours about the two dating but there have been no confirmed reports of the same. Kartik Aaryan had a bright smile on his face as his fans started shouting 'bhabhi', whereas Sara Ali Khan had a straight face.

Earlier, a video of them had surfaced on the internet where Kartik was seen walking with Sara in his arms and she could not stop smiling. Here is the video of the same that was posted by a 'Sartik' fan club.

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Pati, Patni Aur Woh which was a romantic comedy that featured Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. It was directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Renu Ravi Chopra. The film released in December 2019 and received mixed reviews.

