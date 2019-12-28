Kartik Aaryan Fared Well At The Box Office With His Romantic Comedy Flicks In 2019

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan steals the audience’s heart with his charming smile and attractive persona. He kick-started his acting career with Pyaar Ka Punchnama after which there was no looking back. Kartik went on to star in Kaanchi, Akaash Vani, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. In 2019, the actor worked in two romantic comedies including Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh. Let us look at how he fared in 2019.

1. Luka Chuppi

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, this movie stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role alongside Kartik Aaryan. Set in the backdrop of a North Indian small town, Luka Chuppi revolves around Guddu, played by Kartik, and Rashmi, essayed by Kriti. They fall head over heels in love before trying for a live-in relationship. Filled with hilarious scenes and unusual complications, Luka Chuppi also explores the dark side of gender inequality and moral policing by untangling the situation using humour. This Laxman Utekar-directorial was lauded by both critics and audience. Luka Chuppi earned ₹128.86 crores and was a commercial success.

2. Pati Patni Aur Woh

This romantic comedy movie is a remake of the 1978 flick of the same name. Pati Patni Aur Woh features Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan in the lead roles. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, this movie revolves around a married man Chintu Tyagi, who falls for another woman. Chintu is a government employee who tied the knot with Vedika, played by Bhumi. He gets smitten by Tapasya, played by Ananya, who enters his life three years after his marriage. Aparshakti Khurana plays a supporting character as Chintu’s friend. Released on December 6, 2019, Pati Patni Aur Woh witnessed a sustained earning in its third week, thanks to the festive season. This movie has crossed ₹ 84.56 crores to date.

