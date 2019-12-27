'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Box Office Performance: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Continues To Soar

Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh is performing exceptionally at the box office. The movie earned Rs. 9.10 crores on its opening day and has been on a consistent hike ever since. The movie has been competing with Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2, Arjun Kapoor starrer Panipat, Vidyut Jammwal’s action-packed Commando 2, Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 and Akshay Kumar’s quirky comedy Good Newwz. Despite tough competition, the movie has managed to do well on the silver screens. Check out the collection of Pati Patni Aur Woh here.

ALSO READ| Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Collection For The Third Consecutive Week

As per reports, Pati Patni Aur Woh earned around Rs. 55.97 crores. In the second week, the movie managed to earn Rs. 20.63 crores. Further, in the third week, Pati Patni Aur Woh grossed around Rs. 7.96 crores. In totality, the movie has grossed around Rs. 84.56 crores after three weeks.

Even after three weeks, despite there being a decrease in the screen count, due to release of the Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3, Pati Patni Aur Woh has seen steady growth. In the third week, on Friday, Pati Patni Aur Woh collected 70 lakhs, on Saturday it collected 1.20 crore, on Sunday 1.50 crore. On Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday Pati Patni Aur Woh grossed 95 lakhs, 1.03 crores, 1.80 crores, 78 lakhs respectively. In total, that is around Rs. 84.56 crores.

#PatiPatniAurWoh biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 55.97 cr

Week 2: ₹ 20.63 cr

Week 3: ₹ 7.96 cr

Total: ₹ 84.56 cr#India biz.

HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 27, 2019

ALSO READ| Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Collection: Kartik, Bhumi And Ananya Starrer Declared Hit

#PatiPatniAurWoh is steady in Week 3, despite reduction in screens + shows due to #Dabangg3... Got a boost due to #Christmas holidays... [Week 3] Fri 70 lakhs, Sat 1.20 cr, Sun 1.50 cr, Mon 95 lakhs, Tue 1.03 cr, Wed 1.80 cr, Thu 78 lakhs. Total: ₹ 84.56 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 27, 2019

ALSO READ| 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Day 16 & 17 Box Office Collections: Inching Towards 100-cr Club

About the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh

Pati Patni Aur Woh theatrically released on December 6, 2019. The film Pati Patni Aur Woh is helmed by Mudassar Aziz and is produced by Juno Chopra, Renu Chopra, Bhushan Kumar and Rahul Rawat under the banners of T-series and BR studio. The roles played by Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday are praised by both fans and critics alike.

ALSO READ| 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Vs 'Panipat' Box Office Collection: Kartik Aaryan Beats Arjun Kapoor

ALSO READ| Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office: Kartik's Film Gives A Tough Fight To Mardaani & Jumanji

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.