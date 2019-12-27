Kartik Aaryan's Quirky Instagram Captions That Are Cool And Unique

Kartik Aaryan never fails to entertain his fans with his social media posts. From sharing pictures with family and friends to promoting his films. Kartik Aaryan is very active on social media and keeps his followers updated about himself. There is one more reason that fans love him for. The crazy and quirky captions put by the Pati Patni Aur Woh star has made fans take cues from him. Here are a few of quirky captions shared by Kartik on Instagram.

This Captions says: Dark Bitter and Too Hot for You

.

.

.

My Coffee ☕️

ALSO READ| Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan And Ananya Panday; Hot New Pairs Of 2019

This Caption says: Calling me cute is nice

Calling me hot is great

But calling me yours is all i want

ALSO READ| Kartik Aaryan Asks, 'Who All Want Gifts?' & Deepika Padukone Has A Request To Make

This Caption says: Last yr i asked Santa for the Sexiest person ever for Christmas 🎅🏻🎄

Today morning I woke up in a box 👶🏻 🎁

ALSO READ| Ananya Pandey And Kartik Aaryan Spotted Together At 'Ghost Stories' Screening

This Captions says: Dear Santa I was good at being naughty

Does that count 🎄

ALSO READ| Ananya Panday Revelas THIS Is The Reason For Great Chemistry With Co-star Kartik Aaryan

This Caption says: Looking at you

Swipe Right 👀

What is next in store for Kartik Aaryan?

Kartik Aaryan will be next in Collin D’Cunha’s directorial Dostana 2. The film will be produced by Karan Johar. The movie is a sequel of the 2008 movie Dostana which starred Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra in prominent roles. Dostana 2 will also star Janhvi Kapoor in a primary role.

Kartik Aaryan will also be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The movie will be helmed by Anees Bazmee and will star Kiara Advani and Tabu in prominent roles. The film is a sequel of the 2007 movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in significant roles.

Apart from this, Kartik Aaryan will also be a part of Imtiaz Ali’s project. The title of the movie is Aaj Kal and will also feature Sara Ali Khan in a primary role. All three movies will hit the silver screens next year.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan Asks Kartik Aaryan, "Who Are You Dating?" Actor's Reply Is Unmissable

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.