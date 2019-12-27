Kartik Aaryan Has Won A Host Of Awards For His Impressive Performances; Know More

One of the biggest stars to have been dominating the commercial cinema space recently is Kartik Aaryan. The actor is well known for his choice of quirky, offbeat movie scripts and his super awesome performances in his movies that the audience love. He is known as the Punchnama boy for his iconic rant from the film and has come a long way since then. Here is a list of all the awards won by the actor.

Kartik Aaryan awards and achievements so far

2012

Kartik made his debut into the film industry with Pyaar ka Punchnama and was nominated for best male debut by the Producers Guild Film Awards. The film went onto to become a huge commercial success. Despite Aaryan not winning the award he became the poster boy for the film after his iconic rant from the film went viral all over social media.

2016

The actor returned with Pyaar ka Punchnama 2 in 2016 and this time around he won the award for Best Actor in a Comic Role by Stardust Awards. The actor was nominated by the Producers' Guild Film Awards and Times of India film award, for the best actor in a comic role. He also had a nomination by Big Star Entertainment Awards for the category of Most Entertaining Actor in a Comedy Role.

2019

The actor bagged the Best Actor in a comic role in the film Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety for the Zee Cine awards. He also won the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards India for the same film in the category of Dynamic performer awards. Zee cine awards also nominated Kartik for the Best Actor award.

