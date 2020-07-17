Kartik Aaryan 'feels Magical' After Fan Covers Her Bedroom Walls With His Pictures

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan recently took to Instagram to speak about how his fans keep him going. He shared a post made by his fan Priyanka and wrote about how special it is to see his fans hang his pictures around on their walls. The fans were impressed with Karthik Aaryan for the sweet gesture made by him as they expressed it in the comments section of the post.

Kartik Aaryan’s love for fans

Actor Kartik Aaryan recently shared a picture put up by one of his fans who is based in Bangalore. In the picture posted, a young girl could be seen sitting next to a wall full of Kartik Aaryan’s posters and pictures. She had also decorated the wall with a few fairy lights and balloons and paper windmill.

Kartik Aaryan decided to share the post and speak about how grateful he is for fans who love and support him to such a great extent. He spoke about how he used to have his role model’s posters and pictures in his own room, as a kid. In the present age, where pictures are readily available on Instagram and other social media platforms, the actor was flattered to see someone hang his posters in their room. Kartik Aaryan also said that he found the gesture magical. He also wrote that he has been missing all his fans during the ongoing Coronavirus related lockdown.

Kartik Aaryan also received an overwhelming response from his fans for his sweet and thoughtful gesture. In the comments section of the post, people have spoken about how it is just the beginning. They can be seen reassuring him that they will always believe in him and his work. One of the fans has also mentioned that Kartik Aaryan always knows how to make his fans happy. Have a look at the reactions.

Kartik Aaryan recently posted a quirky picture of himself, covering his face completely with his shirt. His fans have been imitating his pose and recreating the look with creativity. They have been using the hashtag #POSELIKEKARTIKAARYAN to grab his attention. A few of them have also been shared by the actor on his Instagram story.

