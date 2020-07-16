Kartik Aaryan's Fans Take 'Pose Like Kartik' Challenge With Gusto, Hilarious Photos Ensue

Kartik Aaryan has been winning the hearts of millions with his social media posts. From his viral one-on-one 'Koki Poochega' series with COVID-19 warriors to leaving everyone in splits with his hilarious in-house videos, Aaryan seems to have taken one for the team amid the global pandemic. The Love Aaj Kal actor's fans took his latest '#PoseLikeKartikAaryan' post on Instagram with gusto and the results are unmissable.

Kartik reacts to '#PoseLikeKartikAaryan' challenge by fans

Kartik has shared yet another witty post on his Instagram handle and fans could not hold back but share their version of his latest '#PoseLikeKartikAaryan' post. On July 15, 2020, Aaryan shared a quirky photograph of himself, donning a black sweatshirt with a turtle neck which covered more than half of his face and topped it off with suave eyewear. Sharing his hysterical take on how one can protect themselves, the Luka Chuppi actor captioned the post, "Safety First !!#PoseLikeKartikAaryan".

Check out his IG post below:

Soon after he shared the post on social media, it started making rounds on the internet and some of his ardent fans also shared their versions of '#PoseLikeKartikAaryan' on Instagram. Later, Aaryan reacted to some of the fans posts by sharing them on this Instagram stories. Aaryan also jokingly commented to some of the posts along with reposting them on his official handle.

Have a look:

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old has also been actively helping fans keep boredom at bay by churning out fresh content to put a smile on everyone's face amid such unprecedented times. Aaryan also does not miss out on spending quality time with his family and four-legged companions amid lockdown, along with giving fans a sneak-peek into his quarantine diaries. His viral 'Koki Poochega' series has also been receiving a lot of love from the masses on social media. In addition to this, he has also been digging up his photo gallery to share some throwback memories with over 18 million of his followers on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Kartik has several upcoming films in his kitty. The actor will next be seen alongside Tabu and Kiara Advani in the sequel of Akshay Kumar's blockbuster film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. He will also play the lead role in the second instalment of the Abhishek Bachchan-John Abraham starrer Dostana.

