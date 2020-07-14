Kartik Aaryan's Fans Trend #AskKartik On Twitter;he Says 'mom Will Brag About It For Week'

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan knows aptly how to keep fans entertained amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. Recently, he was seen playing a Q&A game with his fans on Twitter. Not only that, but #AskKartik became the number 1 trending hashtag on the platform. A fan of his was seen asking the actor how his mom would react if she came to know that the actor is trending on Twitter. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor replied saying how she will brag about it in front of her relatives for a week.

Ab ek hafta bhaav khayengi relatives ke beech #AskKartik https://t.co/QGxMlZgDSK — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) July 11, 2020

Another fan who desperately wanted to know about the wedding plans of Kartik asked him about a rumour that he came across. He explains how rumours has it that Kartik Aaryan is about to get married amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. The actor was seen shutting the rumours in his quirky style. He said the way rumours are prevailing right now, it seems that even his kids will be born during the lockdown. Have a look at it here:

Jis hisaab se chal raha hai lagta hai Bachcha bhi lockdown mein ho jayega #AskKartik https://t.co/djTba3D7gZ — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) July 11, 2020

Kartik also expressed his love for the legendary Amitabh Bachchan during the Q&A session. When a fan asked which actor would he rate a perfect 10 with. Without giving any explanation, he just wrote Amitabh Bachchan with a 100 emoticon. Check out Kartik's tweet here:

Not only that, but he was also asked about his views on late Sushant Singh Rajput’s upcoming movie trailer. A fan asked him to describe the Dil Bechara trailer in a word. Unable to do so, Kartik said that it is heart-warming and heart-wrenching at the same time. He also expressed that he experienced a flurry of emotion while watching the Dil Bechara trailer.

Heartwarming and Heartwrenching at the same time

Can there be one word for a flurry of emotions ? #DilBechara ❤️#AskKartik https://t.co/lRTOL5NqDT — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) July 11, 2020

Kartik was seen ending the Q&A session with a funny tweet. Upon reading it, fans realised that the actor is a complete mumma’s boy. Informing the fans that his mother’s shouting at him, the actor said that he has to go serve food. Along with it, he added that it was a fun experience for him to answer the questions put forth by his fans. Concluding the game, he also asked fans if they would be interested in chatting with him tomorrow again on Instagram live.

Khaana lagaane jaana hai..Mummy is shouting !!

Bohot maza aaya .. Kal insta live karein kya 😂😂#AskKartik — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) July 11, 2020

