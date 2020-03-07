Kartik Aaryan Films That Are A Remake Of Old Super-hit Movies; See Here

Kartik Aaryan is one of the finest actors of the current generation in Bollywood today. The actor rose to fame with Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama and has become unstoppable since. In just a couple of years, he has successfully created a huge fan-base for himself and love in the hearts of the audience. Among the movies that Kartik have starred in, some have been remakes of old super-hit movies. Read ahead to know more about this-

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan And Sara Ali Khan's Pictures Are A Treat For #Sartik Fans; Check Them Out

Kartik Aaryan's films that are a remake of old super-hit movies

Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019)

Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019) is a remake of B.R. Chopra’s comedy-drama, Pati Patni Aur Woh (1978). The original movie’s cast includes Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha, and Ranjeeta Kaur, wherein the remake of the film had Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday in lead roles.

The plot of B. R. Chopra’s Pati Patni Aur Woh revolves around a married couple, Ranjeet Chaddha and Sharda. Both live in perfect harmony and soon become parents of a baby boy. Then, one day Sharda sees a lipstick mark on her husband's handkerchief. On being asked several questions, he clarifies himself and Sharda is satisfied with his explanation. What Sharda isn’t aware of is that Ranjeet is having an affair with his pretty secretary, Nirmala Deshpande, who he has convinced that his wife is seriously ill, is dying, and will marry her after her passing. The plot of the recently released Pati Patni Aur Woh is very similar to that of the old one.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan's Quirky Dialogues From His Films; 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' To 'Luka Chuppi'

Love Aaj Kal (2020)

Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal (2020) is a remake of Imtiaz Ali’s own Love Aaj Kal (2009). The original Love Aaj Kal cast had Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles, whereas the remake of the film has Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in lead roles.

The plot of Saif and Deepika’s Love Aaj Kal revolved around an old-fashioned romantic, who tells his personal love story to a modern man who has just broken up with his girlfriend. On the other hand, the plot of the new Love Aaj Kal revolves around the story of two different individuals on a journey of love and loss in life.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan On Meeting Sara Ali Khan's Half-brother Taimur For The First Time

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik Aryan’s upcoming movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel of the Akshay Kumar starrer, Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007).

Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) is a Priyadarshan directorial, and a remake of the 1993 Malayalam film, Manichitrathazhu. Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) cast includes Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav and Vikram Gokhale.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2020) is a horror-comedy by Anees Bazmee, starring Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, and Kiara Advani. The official announcement of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was made through the launch of first look posters. Take a look-

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan's Animated Printed Outfits From Simpsons To 'Chintu Tyagi' Look

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.