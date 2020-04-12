Kartik Aaryan's Best Comedy Films To Watch Amid Current Lockdown

Kartik Aaryan is known for his hilarious films and the performance he delivers in them. Since his Pyaar ka Punchnama rant in 2011, Kartik Aaryan has gone on to do several films that have provided laughs to audiences of all ages. Here are a few films featuring Kartik Aaryan that you must watch for a good laugh.

Kartik Aaryan's comedy films to watch amid quarantine

Pyaar Ka Punchnama

The story of Pyaar ka Punchnama revolved around the lives of three friends living together in an apartment. Eventually, the three fall in love and problems begin to brew in their lives. The banter between the couples and the day to day happenings among the friends is hilarious to watch. The iconic rant that garnered Kartik Aaryan his fame comes in this film.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Directed by Luv Ranjan and released in 2018, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was a laugh riot for the audiences and also went on to become quite a successful film. The bond that Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh’s characters share in the movie is threatened when Nushrat Bharucha’s character enters the life of Sunny’s character in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The limits a friend would go to save his friend from a toxic relationship is something the movie is all about and a hilarious laugh riot to watch. The movie provides for several laughs and rarely has any dull moments, according to fans.

Pati Patni Aur Woh

Pati Patni Aur Woh was an entertaining movie as it provided all the right ingredients for a proper blockbuster film. The story of the film revolved around a character name Chintu Tyagi played by Kartik Aaryan. Chintu gets infatuated by a young woman who enters his life. Despite being married, Chintu tries to seek the attention of this new girl and develops a crush on her. Things start to downhill when Chintu finds it hard to maintain a balance between both the wife and his crush. This hilarious back and forth was loved by the audiences which helped the film rake in a good collection at the box office.

