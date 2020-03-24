Kartik Aaryan' Films From 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' To 'Love Aaj Kal' With Amazing Music Tracks

Kartik Aaryan is currently enjoying the limelight in Bollywood as his movies are doing great with the audience. Recently, he also won the Best Actor in a comic role at Zee Cine Awards 2020. His recent releases Pati Patni Aur Woh and Love Aaj Kal were also praised by his fans.

Besides being lauded for his onscreen performances, songs from Kartik Aaryan's movies also receive love from fans. Here's a look at the actor's movies that have incredible music tracks.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama

Kartik Aaryan made his Bollywood debut in the year 2011 with the film Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film was a comedy one that soon had a franchise with two installments released to date. The film's storyline was about three working bachelors who find girls whom they fall in love with and the twists and turns of the newly developing love stories. Apart from comedy, the film is also remembered for its incredible music tracks.

Kutta (Ban Gaya Kutta)

Ban Gaya Kutta is a funny and quirky song from Pyaar Ka Punchnama's first installment. The song is sung by Mika Singh and is penned and directed by Luv Ranjan. The song has approximately 2.4 million views on YouTube.

Love Aaj Kal

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Love Aaj Kal released on Valentine’s Day 2020. Kartik Aaryan played the role of Veer while Sara Ali Khan played the role of Zoe in this film. The film also starred Randeep Hooda who played the role of Raj and actor Arushi Sharma in pivotal roles.

The film was directed by Imtiaz Ali, who was also the director of the 2009 film Love Aaj Kal. Although the film did not perform well at the box-office, the songs of the film received love from fans.

Mehrama

Mehrama is an emotional song of Kartik and Sara's recent film Love Aaj Kal. It is voiced by Antara Mitra and Darshan Raval. The music of the song is composed by Pritam. The song has approximately 30+ million views on YouTube.

Yeh Dooriyan

The new version of Yeh Dooriyan is sung by Mohit Chauhan and Pritam. The song depicts the tale of how two people are madly in love with each other. It also shows how the distance between them due to unavoidable situations leaves their hearts shattered. The song has approximately 14 million views on YouTube.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

The film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety brought back the much loved Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 trio - Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh. This film was reportedly a turning point in Kartik's career as he became a household name after this film. The film not only had an impressive story but also had several chartbuster songs.

Tera Yaar Hu Main

Tera Yaar Hu Main is unarguably one of Kartik's most emotional songs. This famous number is sung by Arijit Singh. The song shows a person's true feelings on his best friend's big day. The song has 142 million views to date.

