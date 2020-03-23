Times When Kartik Aaryan And Sunny Singh Shared The Screen Space; See List

Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen in Love Aaj Kal, is known for his comic timing. The actor, along with his Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 co-star Sunny Singh, has entertained audiences in many Bollywood films. The duo first appeared together in the 2013 release Akaash Vani which also featured Nushrat Bharucha in the lead role. Read on to know times when Kartik and Sunny shared screen space.

Akaash Vani

Written and directed by Luv Ranjan, the film features stars like Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh in the lead roles. The title of the film is inspired from the oldest radio station of India, Aakashvani, which is also commonly known as All India Radio. The plot of the film revolves around the intense love story of two young people who cannot think beyond their mutual love. The film also shows their hardships in love.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2

Another directorial of Luv Ranjan, the film is a sequel to his 2011 hit rom-com Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The plot of the film revolves around the lives of three gullible bachelors, who fall for the girls of their dreams. But soon, reality strikes and their dreams turn sour as they go through the trials and tribulations of being a wrong relationship.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

The film brought back the much loved Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 trio - Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh. Kartik Aaryan’s Sonu KeTitu Ki Sweety was reportedly a turning point in his career as he became a household name after this film. The film not only had a impressive story but also had several chartbuster songs.

Pati Patni Aur Woh

Pati Patni Aur Woh was one of the biggest hits of the year 2019. The film featured new generation actors like Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in pivotal roles. The film is a remake of the 1978 film of the same name. In the film, Sunny Singh had a guest appearance and was seen opposite Bhumi Pednekar for a very short period.

