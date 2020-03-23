Kartik Aaryan’s Best Dialogues From The 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' Series

Kartik Aaryan made his Bollywood debut in the year 2011 with Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the film was a comedy one which soon had a franchise with two instalments released till date. The film's story revolved around the life of three friends who have different perspectives towards a relationship.

The fun-loving guys fall in love and undergo several changes while dealing with women and relationships. Throughout the movie, the audience goes through several emotions, lessons and drama. Here are the most memorable dialogues of Kartik Aaryan from the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011)

In ladkiyon ko na koi khush nahi rakh sakta ... a happy woman is a myth!

Any discussion with a woman is an argument!

Shaadi ke pehle woh nagin been kyun bajhta hai ... kyun ki na band waala bhi tumhe chetavani de raha hota hai kaun aa raha hai tumhari zindagi mein ... inka signature tune hai woh

Behind every successful man there is a woman ... true ... but koi yeh nahi batata ki behind every unsuccessful man also there is a woman

Ab pata chala yeh aadmiyon ko itne heart attack kyun aate hai aur yeh gay bandhe itne successful kyun hote hai ... because they don't have a woman to screw their happiness na

Problem yeh hai ki main chahta hoon meri life mein koi problem hi na ho ... lekin agar meri life mein koi problem na ho na ... toh yeh uski life ki sabse badi problem hai

Relationship ka matlab hi hota hai an end to your own happiness

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015)

Har ladki ki life mein ek umar aati hai jab usse realise hota hai ki ab uski life ... ek driver, ek bodyguard, ek naukar aur ek ATM ke bina nahi chal sakti ... aur ab ladki itna sab kuch toh afford kar sakti nahi na ... toh ladkiyan dhoondti hai boyfriend

Tum meri maa ko manipulative bolo ... koi tension nahi ... maine tumhari maa ko zara sa touchy ka bol diya ... itni touch ho jaati hai ki, by god hafton tak touch karne ko na mile

Shaadi mein sabse important cheez kya hoti hai ... maang bharna ... aur aadmiyon ka toh kaam hi hai aurat ki har maang bharna

Har ladki ka siyapa hai ki I love surprises ... jab ki asal baat yeh hai ki women hate surprises ... they just love the opportunity to pretend to be surprised

Shaadi shuda aadmi hamesha office ke liye late kyun ho rahe hote hai ... kyun ki joh time pe uthte hai woh baat karne mein late ho jaate hai ... aur joh samajhdar hai woh uthte hi late hai ... ki saala utho, tayaar ho aur bhaago

Koi bhi baat tum inhe samjhao ... majaal hai joh samajh aa jaaye ... wohi baat inka ek best friend samjha de toh ek minute mein samajh aa jaati hai

Aaisa kabhi nahi hoga ki tum do lakh kama rahe ho ... aur woh maa baap ke pressure mein pachaas hazar waale se shaadi karle

Jab tum bata sakti ho ki main kya pehnu toh mera batana achanak se ... yeh equality, liberty, individuality, freedom, sovereignty ka issue kaise ban jaata hai

