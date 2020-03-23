As Even PM Modi Praises Kartik Aaryan, Here's A Look At Everything Else He Has Earned

Kartik Aaryan's monologue video on the Coronavirus outbreak in the country has set the internet ablaze. He spoke in his very own style as he did in the movie- Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Through the monologue, Kartik Aaryan makes a strong appeal to his fans and followers to practice social distancing amid the Coronavirus outbreak. While Bollywood celebrities gave his video a thumbs up, he also found a special mention on Twitter by of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After all that the young star of Bollywood has achieved, here's a look at Kartik Aaryan's net worth.

Kartik Aaryan's net worth

As per several reports, Kartik Aaryan's net worth is estimated to be around Rs 22 crore ($3 Million). Kartik Aaryan's income reportedly saw a rise after his films Pati Patni Aur Woh and Love Aaj Kal, created a stir amongst the audience. His off-screen chemistry with Bollywood celebs and acting persona on-screen has reportedly made him the go-to actor on the director's list. The 29-year-old has a slew of Awards attached to his cap too. One of those is his recently bagged award for the Best Actor in a comic role for Pati Patni Aur Woh. Take a look.

Also Read | Nushrat Bharucha & Kartik Aaryan's fun pics during 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' you can't miss

Meanwhile, many reports suggest that Kartik Aaryan's net worth can experience an upsurge as he is one of the busiest actors in tinsel town today. He has many films lined up in his kitty. Kartik Aaryan's movie Dostana 2 opposite Janhvi Kapoor has already intrigued fans. Moreover, he will also be seen sharing screen space with Kiara Advani in Anees Bazmee's upcoming outing- Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The shooting of the film took place in Jaipur amid Coronavirus outbreak, with most care and precautions.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt shutting down rumours to Kartik Aaryan's monologue; Bollywood news of the week

Kartik Aaryan's biography

Born to Manish Tiwari and Pragati Tiwari, Kartik Aaryan hails from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. As per reports, Kartik was always passionate about being an actor in the industry. As he did not have any Bollywood background, he struggled a lot to get into the stream. He kick-started his career with Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama and then there was no looking back for him. His movies have managed to mint in the moolah at the Box Office too.

Also Read | Kanika Kapoor testing +ve for COVID-19 to Kartik Aaryan’s monologue; Top news of the week

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan & others laud 'Janta Curfew', PM Modi gives quirky responses

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.