Kartik Aaryan Flaunts His 'Lakme Fashion Week' Attire, Pens Interesting Question For Fans

On Tuesday night, actor Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to share his royal new look for the Lakme Fashion Week. In the photo, Kartik looked through the window, whilst flaunting his sherwani. Sharing the post, he asked fans a question through his caption. Kartik wrote, "Iss look mein film shoot karni chaiye na?#ManishMagicMalhotra â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ @manishmalhotra05 @mwsyouth@lakmefashionwk 8 pm Tonight !!," which roughly translates to "I should shoot a film in this look right?". The actor is all set to turn showstopper for Manish Malhotra, who’s teaming up with the Mijwan Welfare Association that works for women empowerment.

As soon as his post was up, fans of the star rushed to drop comments on it. Manish Malhotra was quick to notice Kartik Aaryan's Instagram post. He soon dropped hearts and the latter replied to him by saying, "Visionary". An amused fan wrote, "Please send ur this pic to sanjay lila bhansali sir im sure he sign u instantly". Many simply dropped hearts and fire emoticons on Kartik's photo.

Kartik Aaryan for Mijwan

On October 20, Kartik Aaryan also shared a short video that gave a peek into his upcoming venture. The actor, who will walk the ramp in Manish Malhotra's Ruhaaniyat collection, revealed that it was the first thing he shot for after seven months amid the pandemic. He further explained that he will be the showstopper for Manish Malhotra’s exquisite collection for the Mijwan Welfare Society in the latest Lakme Fashion Week, which will kickstart digitally.

The video gave a detailed view of the actor's outfit and accessories. "First thing I Shot after 7 months. And am glad it's for Mijwan Welfare Society to empower Female Artisans and My all time Fav @manishmalhotra05 #Ruhaaniyat @lakmefashionwk Opening Show Tonight at 8 pm," he wrote in his caption on Instagram. Soon, Kartik Aaryan's Instagram video was flooded with love.

In no time, his fans flooded the comments section by dropping hearts. Many also hailed the actor for being a part of a good cause. On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Love Aaj Kal 2 and has several films in the pipeline.

