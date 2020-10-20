Kartik Aaryan Resumes Work As He Shoots First Project For 'all Time Fav' Manish Malhotra

On October 20, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan took to his social media handle and shared a short video of his upcoming venture. The actor, who will walk the ramp in Manish Malhotra's Ruhaaniyat collection, wrote a short caption, which read, "First thing I Shot after 7 months". He further explained that he will be the showstopper for Manish Malhotra’s exquisite collection for the Mijwan Welfare Society in the latest Lakme Fashion Week, which will kickstart digitally today. The video gave brief glimpses of Aaryan's outfit and accessories. Scroll down to watch the video.

Within a few minutes, the post managed to garner more than 300k views from the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor's 19.6M Instagram followers; and is still counting. A section of fans went gaga over his ethnic look and flooded the comments box with numerous emoticons, including red-heart and fire, among many others. On the other side, a fan wrote, "you heavenly looking man" while another asserted, "You look best with long hair koki".

Details of Kartik Aaryan's fashion show

Giving a peek into Kartik Aaryan fashion show, a source says, “Kartik has remained very cautious amidst the pandemic by not starting any work and putting everyone’s life at risk. However, this year LFW goes digital and they will showcase their various collections online. The fashion week will kickstart with Manish Malhotra and his collection in association with Mijwan Welfare Society who works for the welfare of the girl child and women empowerment. As soon as the team got in touch with Kartik to turn showstopper for this fashion show which has more of welfare sentiments attached to it, he gave his nod".

Interestingly, this is not the first time when the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor will walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra. Earlier, he walked for Manish Malhotra twice and broke the internet with his showstopper avatar while walking with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kareena and Kartik first walked together at Manish Malhotra's Summer Couture 2018 line in Singapore. Meanwhile, earlier this year, in February, they collaborated for the second time at a fashion event in Hyderabad, representing Malhotra's collection.

(With Inputs from PR)

