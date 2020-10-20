Sahil Anand Shares 'life Updates' About His Battle Against COVID-19, Says 'I'm Free Of It'

Actor Sahil Anand who wrapped up the shooting schedule of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 last month, was among the celebrities on the small screen to have been infected by the coronavirus. After quarantined in his house for a few days, the actor has now tested negative. The actor who did not reveal anything about his diagnosis on social media, shared a video on Instagram while sharing his experience of recovering the virus.

Sahil Anand shares updates about his COVID diagnosis

In the video, he said that “20 days before I was infected with the coronavirus and now by God’s grace today I tested negative and here I am. I am very glad and sorry that I could not inform you guys before. The only reason behind this is I always knew that I have to fight this battle alone and I have to be mentally very strong. And as you know people’s reaction as they get hyper very fast and will bombard thousand’s of questions about how did the virus happen to me.”

Adding he said, “I am sorry I could not inform, but yes I am recovering now. I will be fit and fine in a few days. I also want to tell you all that it's just a virus, it will come and go. It's just you have to be mentally very strong. Of course, you have to be mentally very strong and we can fight any virus. So yes, we can and we will fight any kind of virus. “ While captioning the post, he gave his “life update” and wrote that to all his loved ones who missed him on social media, he wanted to share that he was recovering from the coronavirus in the past few weeks. He further wrote, “I'm more than happy to tell you guys that I've won my battle against the virus, and I'm free of it! I hope to recover completely in the coming days, and bounce back to normal very soon! Love you guys.”

(Image credit: Sahil Anand / Instagram)

