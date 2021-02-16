Kartik Aaryan Flaunts His Long Hair Look; Fans Answer His Question 'Hot Like?'

Actor Kartik Aaryan took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture featuring himself on February 15, 2021. The picture is from his latest photoshoot as the actor can be seen flaunting his new look with long hair. He wore a denim jacket paired with a printed tee and black denim jeans. In the caption, the actor simply penned "Hot like" and ended with a pair of a question mark. Take a look at his latest picture.

Kartik Aaryan flaunts his long hair

In the picture, Kartik can be seen he can be seen sporting a printed denim jacket with a yellow t-shirt and faded black denim jeans. He looked away from the camera and flaunted his intense look while posing for the camera. Many of his fans and followers are going gaga over his new look.

As soon as Kartik Aaryan's photos were uploaded, fans were quick to like the post and dropped positive comments. A fan commented, “Omg caught u in 20 sec”, while another one wrote, “Hot like fire” with several fire emoticons. A user commented, “No one can be more hottest than you!” with a red heart. Another user wrote, “Hot like my dream boy!” with a string of heart-eyed face, kissing face and loving face emoticons and a red heart.

Kartik Aaryan is an active Instagram user as he constantly treats his fans and followers with snippets from his personal and professional life. On February 4, 2021, the actor shared pictures from his shoot and further expressed his happiness on getting back to work. In his caption, he informed his fans and followers that he missed his team. He wrote, “Great shoot today with all these posers. Missed my team a lot” with a yellow heart and a camera emoticon. In the picture, the actor flaunted his long hair, similar to the look of his upcoming thriller flick, Dhamaka.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Dhamaka. On his birthday on November 22, 2020, he had shared a poster of his film and captioned it as, “Thank u for the DHAMAKA-daar pyaar”. In the poster, he can be seen wearing a western suit and specs. He can be seen gazing ahead and his reflection at the centre is visible. The remaining half shows a bridge caught on fire.

Image Source: Kartik Aaryan's Instagram

