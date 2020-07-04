Kartik Aaryan Says 'Good Boy Is The New Bad Boy' As He Flaunts His New Stubble Look

Kartik Aaryan has finally trimmed his beard off after much contemplation and suggestions by fans. Aaryan has finally bid adieu to his full-fledged beard and unkempt hair look, which he had adapted amid lockdown. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor recently took to Instagram to flaunt his classic stubble look and his fans are going gaga about his new 'old' look.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan’s Upcoming Movie With Filmmaker Om Raut Stalled Due To Coronavirus?

'Good Boy is the New Bad Boy', says Kartik Aaryan

For the unversed, Kartik had adapted a rugged look comprising a fully-grown beard and unkempt hair amid lockdown. Ever since the lockdown was imposed, the Love Aaj Kal actor had taken over social media to help his ardent fans keep boredom at bay by entertaining them with funny videos and his viral 'Koki Poochega' series along with having them swooning over his charm with a streak of selfies. However, with Unlock 1, Aaryan has unveiled his new 'old' stubble look and shared it with fans by posting a selfie on Instagram earlier this morning. Sharing the post of Instagram, he wrote, "Good Boy is the New Bad Boy".

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan's Photos Before He Gained Massive Stardom Are Pure Gold; Check Out

Check out his IG post below:

Apart from Aaryan, several leading actors of Bollywood including Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal, to name a few had also embraced the bearded look amid lockdown. On Monday, the Luka Chuppi actor shared a throwback picture on his Instagram handle from back in the days when he was not a Bollywood star. Along with sharing the photo, he also revealed that the picture was taken in 2008's Mumbai Marathon and shared the anecdote behind it. The photograph also featured the Chak De! India actor Sagarika Ghatge. He captioned the post:

"2008 Mumbai Marathon!! I jumped barricades to take a pic with Preeti Sabharwal @sagarikaghatge "

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Looks Unrecognisable In 2008 Photo With Sagarika Ghatge

Have a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik has a couple of upcoming films in his kitty. He will next be seen alongside Kiara Advani and Tabu in the second instalment of Akshay Kumar's superhit horror-comedy Bhool Bhoolaiyaa, titled Bhool Bhoolaiyaa 2. Aaryan will also star in the second instalment of the John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan starrer Dostana, titled Dostana 2. Last but not the least, the actor will also reportedly be seen in the sequel of his hit film Luka Chuppi, titled Luka Chuppi 2.

Also Read | Times When Kartik Aaryan Showed His Support Towards Social Causes; Read Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.