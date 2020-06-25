Kartik Aaryan Wishes Fan On Her Birthday, Netizens Say 'sweet Gesture'

Kartik Aaryan recently wished a fan on her birthday on Twitter. The actor gained a lot of appreciation with his little gesture and many people reacted with positive remarks on Twitter. Check out the tweet and the reaction to it below.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' to resume shooting from September?

Kartik Aaryan recently wished a fan on her birthday. The star left his wish on Twitter and received many praises for the same. Here's what the fan wrote - Today is my birthday. someone, please transfer this message to (Kartik Aaryan) I hope that you check my message and wish me on my birthday.. If (Kartik Aaryan) wishes me on my birthday..my birthday will become so special..I hope you see this. Urs:fan. Check out the tweet:

Today is my birthday.🤗 someone please transfer this message to @TheAaryanKartik I hope that you check my message and wish me on my birthday.. If @TheAaryanKartik wishes me on my birthday..my birthday will become so special..I hope you see this #KartikAaryan

Urs:fan — Ruchika (@itsssruchi) June 24, 2020

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan's 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama': Reasons To Watch The Much-Loved Comedy Film

Kartik Aaryan then very graciously responded to the same by tweeting out a wish for his fan. He tweeted - Happy Birthday Ruchika Have a great one Stay safe. He also added many emojis within his tweet. Check out the tweet:

Happy Birthday Ruchika

Have a great one ❤️

Stay safe 😊 https://t.co/Hnb5643Obu — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) June 24, 2020

Also Read | After Anushka Sharma, Kartik Aaryan expresses displeasure on Yulin fest

Many fans admire the sweet gesture

Many fans and admirers of the actor tweeted that this was very kind on part of the actor. More than 50 people responded on the thread. One Twitter user said - What an absolutely sweet gesture, Kartik. Check out the tweets:

So sweet of you Kartik ❤️❤️❤️ — Kaur Pawan (@PawanMarar) June 24, 2020

Love you, Kartik❤ — ǝɔuıɹԀ (@IamPrince167) June 24, 2020

What an absolutely sweet gesture, Kartik! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Jyoti Kapur Das (@jkd18) June 24, 2020

The actor is also very active on social media. He recently posted a picture where he can be seen with two dogs. The post is in response to the Yulin festival that kills dogs. Many people have asked and requested the festival be stopped but it has not made a difference yet. Here's the post:

Also Read | Mandira Bedi tries viral Faceswap, fans see uncanny resemblance to Kartik, Ayushmann

In terms of Kartik's work, he made his debut in 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama which was commercially successful. He then went on to star in many other movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015), Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018) and more. At the start of his career, the actor was trying to finish an engineering degree in biotechnology. He juggled it with his modelling and acting career. In an interview, the actor described how he never really gave much attention to his studies and when he arrived late for a viva, he couldn't even recall his teacher's name. Kartik Aaryan has also endorsed many brands and won many awards for his work in films. His awards include Best Actor In A Comic Role, Dynamic Performer Award and more.

Promo Pic Credit: Kartik Aaryan's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.