Kartik Aaryan Gets A Surprise In The Traffic, As Young Fans Sing 'Dheeme Dheeme'

Kartik Aaryan has a huge fan following who simply adore the actor and are hugely impressed with his acting skills and choice of movies. In a very short time, he has established himself as one of the top-notch actors of Bollywood. Recently, he came across his young fans, and they started to sing songs for the actor, the video of which is breaking the internet. Read on to know more about the whole story here:

Young fans sing Dheeme Dheeme for Kartik Aaryan

Viral Bhayani, a well renowned social media influencer, recently took to his official Instagram handle to post a video of Kartik Aaryan and his fans, and it is breaking the internet. The video was posted by Bhayani on January 31, 2020, and it has garnered over 60 thousand likes within an hour of its upload.

In the video, fans can see that Kartik Aaryan is stuck in traffic, and a nearby school bus, filled with children, noticed it, as they too are stuck in the same traffic. After noticing the actor, the fans get all excited and start singing one of the actor's movie songs, titled Dheeme Dheeme, which is from his 2019 romantic comedy, titled Pati, Patni Aur Woh. Here is the video by Viral Bhayani, that features actor Kartik Aaryan.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming comedy thriller titled Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. It is the remake of the original Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which featured Akshay Kumar in the lead role. This year, fans of the actor will reportedly get to see him in three different movies, that includes Love Aaj Kal 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Dostana 2. Aaryan has also signed Sanjana Reddy's Pilfer Singh, which will release next year.

