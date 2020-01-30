'Narcos: Mexico Season 2' Second Trailer Is Out; Check Details

Narcos: Mexico Season 2 is making the headlines as the new trailer of the show has been released by the makers ahead of its release in the coming month. The new trailer has got the fans all hyped up for the season premiere. Read on to know more about the story.

Narcos: Mexico Season 2 gets a new trailer

Netflix has just dropped a new trailer of Narcos: Mexico Season 2. The show is a spin-off of the original Narcos series. The season 2 of Narcos: Mexico was announced back in December 2018, as the first season had garnered positive response from the viewers. It was revealed that season 2 will be released on February 13, 2020.

READ | 'Dead Poets Society' And Other Hollywood Films That Will Make You Contemplate Life

Earlier this month, Netflix had shared the first trailer of the show, which has become one of the most anticipated shows of the year. In the first trailer, fans saw that protagonist of the show, Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, who has become the Godfather of the Guadalajara cartel. He was seen attending a gathering with his crew.

READ | Game Of Thrones' Cersei Lannister Quotes You Must Check Out Right Away

The second trailer suggests that the Colombians are no longer in the business, and it is time for someone new to pick up the drug trade. Narcos Mexico season 2 gives the audience a glimpse of what is to come next in the show and shows that there will be more of drug dealings, and exotic cars, and grand parties. The trailer is packed with some action scenes and a ‘tiger’.

READ | Berlin Film Festival 2020 Lineup Is Out; See Full List

Netflix had released the trailer on January 29, 2020, from its official YouTube channel. The trailer has garnered over 11 thousand likes and over 3 lakhs 40 thousand views by the fans. The caption of the trailer is ‘No high can last forever’. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the second season on Netflix.

READ | Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Written Update Jan 29, 2020: Aliya's Plan Backfires



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.