Salman Khan's Next Film To Be Inspired From Sooraj Barjatya’s Life?

Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya have been in the news for various reasons now. Last year, it was reported that Barjatya’s son was all set to direct his first film, and wanted Salman Khan to star it, to continue the family tradition. Salman Khan had made his acting debut in Sooraj Barjatya’s 1984 rom-com Maine Pyaar Kiya. The duo was last seen working together in the 2015 film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Now, it has been reported that the two will join hands together to make a film on Barjatya’s life. Read on to know more about the whole story.

Salman will star in a film based on Sooraj Barjatya’s life

If reports are to be believed, Salman Khan will star in a film that will be based on Sooraj Barjatya’s life, and the filmmaker is currently working on the script. Salman has given the green signal and will be taking up the film after he has completed his current projects. The filmmaker recently opened up about this untitled project. It has been stated by him that the film will be inspired by his own life.

He also stated that he has been contemplating this idea for over five years now. He was about to give the film to some other director but then decided to work on the film himself. He has revealed that the film will follow the theme of his previous films, and will revolve around family.

On the work front, Salman Khan is busy shooting for his upcoming film Radhe, which is being directed by Prabhudeva. It will feature Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff along with Disha Patani. The film will have a high-end chase scene, which is being shot in Goa. Radhe is slated to be released in Eid 2020, and fans of the actor are highly anticipating the release of the film in the theatres.

