Kartik Aaryan Recently Witnessed His Craziest Fan Encounter Till Date, See Details Inside

Kartik Aaryan recently witnessed a crazy fan encounter when four people showed up at his doorstep. The actor was reportedly taken by surprise with this visit. Read on to know more details about this story.

According to a media portal’s report, Kartik Aaryan was expecting some guests at his house in Juhu. The doorbell of his house rang and, reportedly, when Kartik Aaryan opened the door, he saw four of his female fans standing at his doorstep. The Luka Chuppi actor obliged his fans’ request and clicked pictures and selfies with them. After this excited bunch of fans left, Kartik went on to investigate a bit about how his fans got access to his house.

According to the media portal’s report, Kartik Aaryan’s mother called the security team and asked about how the girls reached their house in the first place. The report states that the security personnel confused Kartik’s fans to be part of the guests the family was expecting. This led to the security personnel letting the fans enter the premises without any further questioning.

Kartik Aaryan is currently considered to be one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood. Kartik has delivered another hit film with his recently released movie Pati Patni Aur Woh. Kartik Aaryan shot to stardom with his 2018 film Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety. Apart from enjoying his busy schedule, Kartik Aaryan also enjoys a huge female fan following. But recently, Kartik Aaryan witnessed an unusual and rather surprising fan encounter with a few of his female fans.

Kartik Aaryan, as mentioned earlier, recently delivered another blockbuster with the success of his film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Up next, Kartik Aaryan will be working on his first Dharma project as he is part of the sequel of 2008 Dostana titled Dostana 2. Kartik will be seen working with Janhvi Kapoor and debutant Lakshya in this film. Kartik Aaryan will also be playing the lead role in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kiara Advani.

