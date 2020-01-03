Kartik Aaryan Never Shies Away From Being Candid In Interviews And Here's The Proof!

Kartik Aaryan made his acting debut in 2011 after three years of struggle with Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The film's storyline dealt with the romantic tribulations of three young men. The film was directed by Luv Ranjan and Kartik Aaryan was paired opposite another newcomer, Nushrat Bharucha in it. Post the success of his debut, Aaryan went on to star in various commercial hits like Luka Chuppi (2019), Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. The actor has always been extremely open about his film journey. Here are some of his best candid moments.

Things that Kartik Aaryan quoted in interviews:

In 2018, when Kartik Aaryan was asked Does he find it difficult to prove his versatility as an actor? Kartik Aaryan said to a daily “I know I get this many times, but the fact is I have always tried to prove my versatility from the given choice. Look, people remember an actor from hit films. Since two of my films of Pyaar Ka Punchnama series worked, people think I am good in such roles.”

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan Opens Up On Experiencing FOMO On This New Year's Eve

In one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan, Kartik Aaryan, and Kriti Sanon were called as a guest and during the rapid-fire, Kartik said he could do a better job in Andhadhun. The clip then goes on to the rapid-fire stage, where Karan asks Kartik to name one recent film in which he thinks he might have done a better job.

Kartik responds with Andhadhun, one of 2018's most acclaimed Hindi films directed by Sriram Raghavan and in the lead role of Ayushmann Khurrana. Karan tells Kartik in his next question to show, "You can tell a lie without batting an eyelid." Kartik responds, "I could have played a better part in Andhadhun.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Reveals To Kartik Aaryan The Weirdest Rumour She Heard About Herself

Kartik Aaryan stated in an interview that he believes in giving his best to every film and does not dwell on the box office result of his projects. When he was asked if such results would affect his mind, Kartik told a news agency, that he has learned to deal with the result of the box office. Whatever happened to any series, his success was always praised by people, luckily.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan Stuns His Fans As He Goes Shirtless For His First Selfie Of 2020

When asked if he had any regrets about any of the choices he had made so far, Aaryan said that he is actually not sorry about any of his decisions because they all felt right at that moment. “I want to say that I was given a movie without taking the name”, he said about one particular movie, cryptically.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan Recently Witnessed His Craziest Fan Encounter Till Date, See Details Inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.