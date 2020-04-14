Kartik Aaryan Featured In Short Film 'Silvat' | Know All About It

Silvat is Kartik Aaryan's first short film where he was cast opposite Meher Mistry. The romance drama short film was reportedly made for Zeal For Unity festival. Silvat was Kartik Aaryan's 5th film project in his career whereas this was Meher Mistry's first project.

ALSO READ| Kartik Aaryan Starts Talk Show 'Koki Poochega'; Invites India's First COVID-19 Survivor

All about Kartik Aaryan's short film Silvat

Directed by Tanuja Chandra, Silvat was produced by Shailja Kejriwal and Aparna Sud and co-produced by Vikas Sharma. The plot revolved around the story of Noor played by Meyer Mistry and her unintentional attraction to a tailor named Anwar, played by Kartik Aaryan. The plot was all about the fight between the moral code and the pursuit of love.

Noor is a married woman who lives alone for a long time as her husband lands a job abroad just within a week of their marriage. She doesn't see her husband for 5 years but he sends her money every 3 months. They rarely talk through phone or letters. She then finds herself in a situation where she falls in love with a young man called Anwar. Anwar is a tailor who also reciprocates the love but does not show his feelings in the fear of getting rejected. The real twist of the short film deal with Noor's decision to either pursue her love for Anwar or be a devout wife and wait for her husband's return.

ALSO READ| Kartik Aaryan And Nushrat Bharucha's Best Songs That Simply Can't Be Missed

Kartik Aaryan's movies in 2020

After Love Aaj Kal, which released in February 2020, Kartik was filming for his next releases Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2 before the COVID-19 crisis. Dostana 2 is produced by Dharma Productions and features Janhvi Kapoor and Laksh Lalwani. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, on the other hand, is backed by Web3Point Studios, Cine1 Studios, and T-Series. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 features Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ| When Kartik Aaryan Revealed That "no One Wanted To Represent Him"

ALSO READ| Kartik Aaryan's Diet Routine That He Follows To Maintain A Fit Body; Read Here

Promo Image courtesy: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.