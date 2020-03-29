Kartik Aaryan's Cute Fan Encounters You Can't Miss; From Photo Bombing To Pulling Cheeks

Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, has managed to win the hearts of the moviegoers with his good looks and impressive acting performances. He, who debuted in Bollywood with Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama, is known as the 'nation's crush', all thanks to his crazy fan following. The actor is often in the news for his adorable and crazy antics that also make it to the actor's social media. Here are some fans adorable fan encounters of Kartik Aaryan.

Fan encounters of Kartik Aaryan:

One of Kartik Aaryan's recent encounters with a young fan was posted on the actor's social media. The social media post shared on June 4, 2019, went viral on the internet. In the video, a young girl is seen presenting a flower to the Love Aaj Kal actor, who is left speechless. Look at the video here.

Recently, a fan of Kartik Aaryan proposed the actor outside his residence. The girl went on knees to express her love for Kartik Aaryan. Appalled by her proposal, Kartik Aaryan gave her a warm hug and posed for photographs.

A bunch of school girls dropped by the actor's film sets. While the actor was leaving, a school girl pulled his cheeks. A flattered Kartik Aaryan blushed and went off to work.

Kartik Aaryan has been a heartthrob since his debut movie. Recently, two of Kartik Aaryan's female fans photobombed his photo. The fans were seen blowing kisses at the actor. When made aware of his fans' antics, Kartik Aaryan blushed and left the spot.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is reported to be shooting in Lucknow for Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The movie, starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead, is the sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 hit. Besides the upcomer, Kartik Aaryan has a slew of movies in his kitty. He is reported to feature in Collin D'Cunha's Dostana 2 and Sanjana Reddy's Pilfer Singh, among others.

