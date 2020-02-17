Kartik Aaryan And Arushi Sharma's Adorable Pictures From 'Love Aaj Kal' Sets

Kartik Aaryan and Arushi Sharma recently appeared in a romantic Hindi drama, Love Aaj Kal directed by Imtiaz Ali. Both the actors recently took to their social media handle to share some pictures and videos, with each other. In the romantic movie, Kartik Aaryan plays the role of Raghu and Arushi Sharma plays Leena. Have a look at some of the adorable posts of them together-

Kartik Aaryan's photos and videos with Aarushi Sharma

In the movie, Love Aaj Kal, Arushi Sharma and Kartik Aaryan play a couple whose love story is set in the 1990s. Love Aaj Kal has Kartik Aaryan romancing two actresses in the movie - Sara Ali Khan and Arushi Sharma. Reportedly, Arushi was chosen for the movie by the casting agency run by Mukesh Chabra.

