The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Kartik Aaryan And Arushi Sharma's Adorable Pictures From 'Love Aaj Kal' Sets

Bollywood News

Kartik Aaryan & Arushi Sharma were recently seen together in Imitiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal'. Check out some adorable pictures of the duo from the film's set

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan and Arushi Sharma recently appeared in a romantic Hindi drama, Love Aaj Kal directed by Imtiaz Ali. Both the actors recently took to their social media handle to share some pictures and videos, with each other. In the romantic movie, Kartik Aaryan plays the role of Raghu and Arushi Sharma plays Leena. Have a look at some of the adorable posts of them together-

Also read | 'Love Aaj Kal' Actor Arushi Sharma Feels Working With Kartik Is Like Meeting An Old Pal

Kartik Aaryan's photos and videos with Aarushi Sharma

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by A R U S H I S H A R M A (@_arushisharma) on

Image courtesy: @_arushisharma

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by A R U S H I S H A R M A (@_arushisharma) on

Image courtesy: @_arushisharma

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by A R U S H I S H A R M A (@_arushisharma) on

Image courtesy: @_arushisharma

Also read | Who Is Arushi Sharma, The New Face That Kartik Aaryan Is Romancing In 'Love Aaj Kal 2'?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by A R U S H I S H A R M A (@_arushisharma) on

Image courtesy: @_arushisharma

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by A R U S H I S H A R M A (@_arushisharma) on

Image courtesy: @_arushisharma

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by A R U S H I S H A R M A (@_arushisharma) on

Image courtesy: @_arushisharma

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by A R U S H I S H A R M A (@_arushisharma) on

Image courtesy: @_arushisharma

Also read | Arushi Sharma Talks About Her Bollywood Journey From 'Tamasha' To 'Love Aaj Kal'

In the movie, Love Aaj Kal, Arushi Sharma and Kartik Aaryan play a couple whose love story is set in the 1990s. Love Aaj Kal has Kartik Aaryan romancing two actresses in the movie - Sara Ali Khan and Arushi Sharma. Reportedly, Arushi was chosen for the movie by the casting agency run by Mukesh Chabra.

Also read | Kartik Aaryan And Arushi Sharma Show Us How 'Nibba Nibbi Try To Pose'; See Video

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MOTERA TO HOST A D/N TEST?
ANOTHER JAMIA VIDEO EMERGES
OWAISI: 'FIR AGAINST DELHI COPS'
MASOOD AZHAR GOES 'MISSING'
IVANKA LAUDS TRUMP AT NASCAR EVENT
MILIND DEORA CHECKMATES AJAY MAKEN