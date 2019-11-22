Kartik Aaryan: Here Are Some Celebs Who Wished The Star On His Birthday

Kartik Aaryan has completed 8 years in Bollywood. In his debut film, he did a six-minute-long monologue which is considered by a certain section of fans to be one of the best scenes in the Hindi film industry. Since then, he has been known to work in many movies and short films. He rose to prominence after his 2018 Luv Ranjan movie Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Now, he has gained a reputation as a promising next-generation actor and will be seen in various movies throughout 2019 and 2020. As he turns 29-years-old today, that is November 22, here are a few stars who have wished the actor.

Read | Kartik Aaryan Celebrates His Birthday With Parents, Fans Pour In Wishes On Social Media

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram to share a picture of her Dostana 2 co-star on the occasion of his birthday. She captioned the picture saying “ur birthday, but “focus” is on me 🤪📸 juusssst kiddin, happy bday Tiki 👶🏻 @kartikaaryan”. In the caption, she called Kartik ‘Tiki,’ which seems like a sweet and a funny gag name the stars share. In the picture, we can see Kartik with a camera clicking a picture of Ananya and she is seen posing.

Read | Kartik Aaryan's Dostana 2 Has A Lagaan Crossover On Sets In Patiala

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram to share a video story wishing Kartik Aaryan a happy birthday. Here is a still from the video. The stars are currently on a promotion spree for Pati Patni Aur Woh, and, during the promotions, we could see this video surface on Bhumi’s Instagram. In the video, we can see the caption, 'Happy bday Kartik!!!'. Bhumi can be heard in the video saying he (Kartik) is the best. She also talks about his red outfit and says that he is killing this look and that he is as hot as chilli peppers. Kartik laughs and thanks Bhumi.

Read | Kartik Aaryan: Here Are The Pati Patni Aur Woh Actor's Best Casual Looks

His parents also gave him a birthday surprise. He took to his Instagram to share the pictures of his surprise. He captioned the picture “ab Mummy Papa ne bday pe surprise kiya ...❤️🥺”

Read | Ananya Panday Has An Epic Reply After 'Pati' Kartik Aaryan Trolls Her On Jeans; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.