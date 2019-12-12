WATCH: Kartik Aaryan's Latest TikTok Video Is A Treat For Fans

TikTok has become the current obsession of the youth after Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. The content-creation app currently has one of the highest amounts of engagement which has also made it one of the best platforms for filmmakers to promote their films after YouTube. Recently, the heartthrob of Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan joined TikTok and it is automatically understood that the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor became a TikTok star overnight and one of his recent videos had his fans laughing their hearts out.

Kartik Aaryan's recent TikTok video

After debuting on TikTok by performing on his film's track Dheeme Dheeme, sung by Tony Kakkar, Kartik posted yet another TikTok video which was quick to go viral online. Within a few hours of being posted, the video already has more than a million views on it and has more than a thousand comments on it. Check out the video below:

The #dheemedheemechallenge

Kartik joined TikTok ahead of the release of his recent film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Dheeme Dheeme song was loved by the audience and especially TikTokers as they were quick to create their own dance and entertaining videos out of the song. The song came into limelight again as it is a part of Pati Patni Aur Woh. Kartik Aaryan too performed on the song with Deepika Padukone at Terminal 2 of Chatrapati Shivaji Terminal, where he taught Deepika the hook step of the song from the movie.

