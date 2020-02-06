Kartik Aaryan Hugs Sara Ali Khan In A Cute Pic, Leaving Fans Awestruck

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are all set to share the big screen in the upcoming romantic drama film, Love Aaj Kal. The trailer for the film has already been shared online, and fans seem to adore the two young actors as a couple. Recently, a fan club dedicated to Sara Ali Khan shared a cute picture that showed the two Love Aaj Kal co-stars hugging each other.

The internet is left awestruck at the cute picture of Kartik Aaryan hugging Sara Ali Khan

Above are the pictures and videos, shared by fan clubs, that show Kartik Aaryan adorably hugging his Love Aaj Kal co-star, Sara Ali Khan. Fans of the two actors immediately fell in love with the cute images and praised the chemistry between the two actors. Many of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's fans already believe that the two of them are dating each other. The two Love Aaj Kal co-stars have been spotted with each other numerous times, due to which many of their fans are now convinced that the two are in a relationship. However, neither Kartik Aaryan nor Sara Ali Khan, have spoken out against these rumours, and have instead mostly remained silent.

Their upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal, is set to release on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2020. The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali, who was also the director of the 2009 film Love Aaj Kal. The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan as the leads and is a remake of the original that starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is also set to feature in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which will release in July of 2020.

