Kartik Aaryan's 'Koki Poochega' Features Kerala's 'hero' IAS District Collector Nooh Bava

Kartik Aaryan's new YouTube show, Koki Poochega, is bringing attention to the heroes of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The latest episode of the talk show featured Nooh Bava, who is an IAS District Collector from Kerela. Nooh Bava has been working tirelessly to fight back the pandemic in his district. Nooh Bava is even being hailed as the "superhero" of Kerela by Netizens.

Kartik Aaryan Interviews Nooh Bava, the beloved IAS District Collector from Kerela

Kartik Aaryan's Koki Poochega is a show that tells the stories of India's everyday heroes. In the latest episode of the show, Kartik Aaryan interviewed Kerela IAS District Collector, Nooh Bava. People from Kerela hail Nooh Bava as a "hero", as he was instrumental in saving his district from the worst flood in Kerela's history. Nooh Bava was posted in Pathanamthitta back in 2018. Soon after his posting, Kerela faced its worst flood and Nooh Bava's district, Pathanamthitta, was one of the worst affected areas.

Nooh Bava was tasked with saving the people in his district by moving them uphill in just a few short hours. Thankfully, Nooh Bava was able to excel at his task and he managed to save his district from the wrath of the flood. However, just two years later, his district was once again in danger, this time from the COVID-19 pandemic. Pathanamthitta was one of the first areas to be affected by the virus back in March of 2020.

But Nooh was prepared for his threat and he quickly formed a task force comprising of his personal team, police officials, and volunteers. With the help of his team and google maps, Nooh Bava managed to track down all possible patients with efficiency, and he even located all the people that had been in contact with the infected.

Thanks to his quick thinking and strategic expertise, Pathanamthitta stood strong amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Nooh even has a fan page dedicated to him on Facebook, called Nooh Bro’s Ark.

Other everyday heroes that featured on Koki Poochega

Nooh Bava is just the latest hero to feature on Kartik Aaryan's Koki Poochega. Before him, the show featured Survivor Sumiti Singh, MP Police Frontliner Madhurveena, and Dr Meemansa Buch. In his previous Koki Poochega episodes, Kartik Aaryan asked his guests numerous questions about the pandemic to debunk rumours and spread awareness about the dangers of the virus.

[Promo Image from Koki Poochega Video]

