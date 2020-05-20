Kartik Aaryan Showcases His Goofy Avatar In These Hilarious Lockdown Posts

Kartik Aaryan is a Bollywood actor who is known for his exceptional comic timing. Since the majority of his movies have been in the romantic comedy genre, the actor can undeniably be called as a pro in that genre. While he wows his cinema audience with his acting skills, his Instagram audience is equally entertained by his natural comic skills on his official social media handle. Check out some of Kartik Aaryan's posts which showcase that he is as much of a goofy person on screen as he is off-screen.

Kartik Aaryan's Instagram video on Mother's Day

Kartik Aaryan shared an impromptu video talking to his mother on the sidelines. He can be seen smirking away at his mother's comments when she finds out that he hasn't clicked any selfie with her nor he has posted it on his official handle on Mother's Day.

Kartik Aaryan showing off his "guitar skills"

Kartik Aaryan was recently seen showing off his "guitar skills" on his official handle. He could be seen strumming his guitar quite fast just like the world's fastest guitar player Sergiy Putyatov. However, there's a catch in the video. Take a look.

Kartik Aaryan's impromptu call to Farah Khan Kunder

Kartik Aaryan was seen calling Bollywood choreographer-director Farah Khan Kunder where he regards her as the health expert jokingly. He called her to ask whether he should shave his beard or not after Farah Khan posted a video saying that people don't necessarily have to exercise and do important stuff in quarantine. Farah Khan can be seen scolding Kartik for his random call to ask about his beard issues.

Kartik Aaryan's wish for Easter

Kartik Aaryan wished his fans in a goofy way by posing as a "sasta bunny" for them on account of Easter celebrations this year. His hilarious post brought a smile to many faces and even invited some hilarious comments on his picture.

Kartik Aaryan's way of creating awareness about Coronavirus

Kartik Aaryan applauded the PM's initiative for coming together in unity on account of Janta Curfew on March 22, 2020. Kartik posted a pic with the utensils he used to create awareness on account of Janta Curfew. There is no denying that a successful actor like him can bring a comic element in everything that he does, and that too with finesse.

Promo Image courtesy: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

