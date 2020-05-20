Kartik Aaryan And Other Actors Who Have Worked With Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali made his Bollywood directorial debut with Socha Na Tha. But he got fame after his film Jab We Met released. Some of his best-known works are Love Aaj Kal, Rockstar, and many more. Imtiaz, in his career of more than 15 years, has worked with many well-known superstars. Keep reading to know about actors who have worked with Imtiaz Ali.

With Kartik Aaryan for Love Aaj Kal

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s Love Aaj Kal released on February 14, 2020. In the film, Kartik and Sara were seen playing a romantic role in the present day, whereas in the past, Kartik was seen romancing newcomer Arushi Sharma. The film was directed by Imtiaz Ali who also directed a movie by the same title. The 2009 film had Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The 2009 film was loved by fans, but the 2020 film did not manage to work well at the box-office.

With Ranbir Kapoor for Rockstar and Tamasha

In the year 2011, Ranbir Kapoor played the lead character in Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar. The lead cast of the film included Nargis Fakhri, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Kumud Mishra, along with Ranbir. The plot of the film revolved around Janardhan Jakhar (Ranbir), who chases his dreams of becoming a great musician, during which he falls in love with Heer (Nargis). Ranbir’s performance in the film gained a lot of appreciation

Tamasha

The 2015 movie the actor-director duo team up again. The female lead for this movie was Deepika Padukone. Though the movie failed to perform at the box office, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's performance was praised by many and the movie was liked by their fans.

With Shahid Kapoor for Jab We Met

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor starrer Jab We Met released on October 26, 2007. The movie garnered a lot of appreciation from film critics and audiences. The romantic drama was directed by Imtiaz Ali and was the fourth film of Shahid and Kareena together. In the movie, Kareena portrayed the role of a feisty Punjabi girl who bumps into a wealthy business person on a train.

With Randeep Hooda for Highway

The 2014 film featured Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles. The film revolved around the journey of two characters, who fall in love with each other in the worst of situations. Directed by Imitiaz Ali, the film established Alia Bhatt as a force to reckon with. Alia played the role of Veera Tripathi in the film and earned accolades and love from the audience, fans and critics alike. The film reportedly earned ‎₹47 crores at the box-office.

