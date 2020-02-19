Kartik Aaryan Imitates Paparazzi, Joins Them At A Recent Beauty Award Show, Watch

Kartik Aaryan is known for the humility with which he interacts with everyone- his co-stars, fans and even the paparazzi. On the occasion of a beauty award show earlier on Tuesday, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor was seen in a rather casual and playful mood as he interacted with the paparazzi at the event. The actor reportedly obliged the shutterbugs with many poses and also made them feel comfortable.

In another video that has surfaced online, the young actor can be seen sitting comfortably among a big team of paparazzi with a camera in his hand. The actor can be seen laughing and mimicking their calls when they spot a celebrity passing by.

Take a look:

Kartik Aaryan wore a zip print shirt inside a black suit and looked like a gentleman. According to reports, as soon as he entered the venue, the paparazzi started demanding for some chocolates. Kartik Aaryan pointed at his assistants behind the photographers and jokingly asked them where the chocolates were. He was also counting the paparazzi number so that he could deliver them the same. Both the paparazzi and Kartik Aaryan were having some fun time in between the photo-ops.

What's next for Kartik Aaryan?

Kartik Aaryan will be seen next in the sequel to the Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhulaiya directed by Anees Bazmee. Actors Kiara Advani and Tabu will feature along with Kartik in the horror-comedy film slated to release in theatres on July 31, 2020.

The actor will also be seen in Colin D'Cunha's upcoming film Dostana 2 which is also a sequel to the Abhishek Bachchan-John Abraham starrer Dostana. The film also stars actors Janhvi Kapoor and newcomer Lakshya. The film will reportedly release by the end of this year. The actor has also signed up for his first action film directed by Tanhaji fame Om Raut.

