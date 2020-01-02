Kartik Aaryan Opens Up On Experiencing FOMO On This New Year's Eve

A majority of Bollywood’s celebs have decided to take a break from their busy schedules to go on vacations all across the globe. From Varun Dhawan to Anushka Sharma, most of the industry’s popular actors have left the country to enjoy their new year’s at exotic locations. However, it seems that Kartik Aaryan is one of the few actors who has remained behind and has even been working on NYE.

Kartik Aaryan remains behind for new year’s, says he has FOMO for everything

In a recent interview with a film critic, Kartik Aaryan had a humorous conversation where he revealed why he did not go anywhere for the new year. Aaryan said that he kept listening to all their plans and already saw their Instagram pages filled with pictures of their new year’s celebration. When he was asked if he was struck with FOMO, he joked and replied by saying that he was someone who had FOMO for everything in life.

Kartik Aaryan added that he was still unable to find a way to stop himself from getting FOMO, however, the new year was an especially difficult time. With so many different people making several plans, all at different locations, Kartik always got confused and eventually ended up not going anywhere. He then stated that because of this reason, he ended up deciding to work on the new year.

Later, the interviewer reminded Kartik Aaryan that he had once told him that he would find time to take off during the new year. Kartik replied to this by nonchalantly saying that he was lying and the two then started laughing. He then added that it had been a very busy year and that by the end he was contemplating the work that he had to do next year. Kartik then stated that even after this interview, he would have to go for his shoots, after which the year would end. Which is why he could not take a break during this new year.

