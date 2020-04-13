Kartik Aaryan Keeps Refreshing Instagram Feed After 'Sasta Bunny' Post, Know Why

Amid the nationwide lockdown, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is leaving no stone unturned to entertain his fans and followers on the social media platforms. From requesting citizens to stay indoors with his trademark monologue to celebrating his sister's birthday, Kartik's quirky posts are tickling the funny bone of his fans. Recently, on the occasion of Easter Sunday, Kartik Aaryan turned into a 'Sasta Bunny', and he along with his fan cannot stop refreshing their social media feed.

Kartik Aaryan indulge in fun banter with a fan banter

Interestingly, Kartik Aaryan took to his social media handle to send a few heartwarming wishes for his fans. Sporting a casual look in a blue t-shirt, Kartik imitated a bunny face. Instagramming his post, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor wrote a caption that read, 'Happy Easter 🐣 from Sasta Bunny 🐰'. The quirky post received immense love from Kartik's friends. But it was a fan's comment that dragged Kartik's attention. Before knowing what was the similar thing they were doing, take a look at his photo:

As soon as the Pyar Ka Punchnama actor shared the picture on his wall, a user left a comment that read, 'Like kitne fast badh rahe hai bhaiyya 😂😂😂😂😂😂 mai bar bar refresh kr raha hu....' The Luka Chuppi actor came up with a one-liner and replied to his fan's comment. His reply read, 'Mein bhi' along with a laughing emoticon. The fun banter of Kartik and his fan caught the attention of many as their comments received likes in hundreds and thousands.

Talking about the work front, the 29-year-old actor was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, which also features Sara Ali Khan in the lead. The romance-drama received a lukewarm response at the box-office. The actor has bagged several sequels of hit films in his kitty, including Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Dostana 2. Apart from films, he has also started his talk show on YouTube. In the first episode of his talk show, Kartik Aaryan interviewed India's first COVID-19 survivor.

