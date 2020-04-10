Kartik Aaryan Strikes A Pose In Front Of 'lockdown' Shutter, Quips 'Dukaan Band Hai'

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram and shared a rather dapper picture of himself posing for the shutterbugs while standing in front of a shutter. While his fans and followers have been drooling over his stunning looks in the picture, the actor captioned it with a bit of lockdown related humour as he said, "Dukaan band hai, Kal aana".

Have a look:

Read | Shatrughan Sinha reviews Kartik Aaryan's acting in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'; actor responds

While at home during the self-quarantine, Kartik has been leaving no stone unturned to entertain his fans during the current global crisis. The actor totally smashed his previous monologuing records with his tweet after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation over the novel Coronavirus outbreak. The actor is known for delivering unstoppable monologues in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama films and it has, sort of, become his USP in the film industry.

Kartik Aaryan appealed to his fans in the form of a monologue, with the tag 'CoronaStopKaroNa', to practice social distancing amid the coronavirus scare.

Have a look:

#CoronaStopKaroNa

My Appeal in my Style

Social Distancing is the only solution, yet 🙏🏽@narendramodi we are with you Sir !! pic.twitter.com/qhQBZSdFAd — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) March 19, 2020

Read | Kartik Aaryan's latest pic is proof that nothing can mess with his hair; see here

What's next for Kartik Aaryan?

Kartik Aaryan will be seen next in the sequel to the Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhulaiya directed by Anees Bazmee. Actors Kiara Advani and Tabu will feature along with Kartik in the horror-comedy film slated to release in theatres on July 31, 2020.

Read | When Kartik Aaryan revealed that "no one wanted to represent him"

The actor will also be seen in Colin D'Cunha's upcoming film Dostana 2 which is also a sequel to the Abhishek Bachchan-John Abraham starrer Dostana. The film also stars actors Janhvi Kapoor and newcomer Lakshya. The film will reportedly release by the end of this year. The actor has also signed up for his first action film directed by Tanhaji fame filmmaker Om Raut.

Read | Kartik Aaryan is enjoying every bit of being with family amid lockdown; here's why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.