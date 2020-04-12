Times Kartik Aaryan Appeared On Various Magazine Covers | See Pictures

Kartik Aaryan is currently gearing up for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which is a remake of Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The actor has garnered a massive fan following after portraying lead roles in his prominent films including Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pyaar ka Punchnama series, Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh and many more. Besides being known for his comic timing, the actor is also becoming a common face on the covers of many renowned and popular magazines. Take a look at times Kartik Aaryan graced the cover of different magazines.

Kartik Aaryan’s photos

The above is a post from the August 2017 edition of MaxinSteed magazine. The actor is seen in a simple grey-bluish shirt and formal pants. He completed his look with a polka dots tie.

This issue of Health & Nutrition magazine featured a bare-chested Kartik showing off his chiselled abs. The "vegetarian cover boy" definitely sets the temperature soaring in this photoshoot.

On this cover of Exhibit 2018, Kartik Aaryan sported three-piece denim pieces for the photoshoot. on denim on denim. He wore a pair of jeans, a vest, and a jacket. His look is so effortless that it surely gives some major fashion goals to young boys.

Take a look at some other looks he opted for different magazines

The wedding edition

The "new star on the block"

The brooding "reveal"

