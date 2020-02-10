Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan Show Their Goofy Side In This Hilarious Viral Video | WATCH

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are all geared up to be seen romancing on the big screen in their upcoming movie, Love Aaj Kal. The duo has been very busy promoting the film, which is scheduled to hit screens on February 14, 2020. The movie is a remake of Imitiaz Ali’s movie, Love Aaj Kal, which starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Read | Kartik Aaryan Clarifies His 'women With Defect' Remark, Says He Was Reading Out A Meme

Both Sara Ali Khan and Kartik enjoy a loyal fan base and have millions of fans following them on their social media accounts. The pair is loved by their fans and goes gag whenever either of them posts a picture. A video of the two has been going viral on the internet where the two can be seen goofing around at the sets of Love Aaj Kal. Check out the video below.

Read | WATCH: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan Get Goofy In A BTS Video From 'Love Aaj Kal' Sets

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are all things goofy in this video

The two can be seen pretending to jump into a swimming pool. In the video, Sara keeps pretending that she's falling in the water and Kartik keeps pretending to catch her. Finally, the pair pose for photos from fans and admirers in this dramatic pose. The two seem to be having a lot of fun goofing off and this video, amongst all her other behind-the-scenes looks, is just another testament to Sara Ali Khan's fun-loving nature.

Read | Kartik Aaryan Shared A BTS Video And It Is All About 'Fifty Shades Of Raghu'

Other behind the scenes pictures of Sara Ali Khan

Read | Kartik Aaryan Carries Sara Ali Khan In His Arms, Fans Go 'Aww'; Watch Video

Image Credits: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.