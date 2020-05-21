Kartik Aaryan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety And Others Films Where Love Tested Friendship

Over the past few years, Bollywood has come up with a wide range of films that were based on different aspects of life. There have been a few films made on friendship which have turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the box office. Here is a look at a few friendship films of Bollywood where one friend's love interest tested their bond.

Bollywood friendships that broke because of love

1. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is a romantic comedy film released in the year 2018. The plot of this film revolves around two best friends whose friendship is tested when a girl comes into one of the friends' life. The best friend does not approve of the girl as he is of the opinion that she will eventually ruin his friend's life because of how controlling and cunning she is. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is directed by Luv Ranjan who also contributed to the story of the film.

2. Student Of The Year

Student Of The Year is a romantic drama film released in the year 2012. The plot of the film revolves around the college students of St. Theresa who are expected to be a part of a competition that declares one of them 'Student of the Year'. Two students Rohan and Abhimanyu eventually become great friends but experience friction when they fall in love with the same girl. Student Of The Year is directed by Karan Johar who also contributed to the story of the film. It stars actors like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, and Rishi Kapoor in pivotal roles.

3. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a drama film released in the year 2011. The plot of this film revolves around three best friends who decide to go on a long trip as one of them is getting married. However, two of the three friends had a major fight back in the day when they got involved with the same woman. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is directed by Zoya Akhtar who also contributed to the story of the film. The film features actors like Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin in pivotal roles.

