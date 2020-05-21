Kartik Aaryan Drives Mid-week Blues Away With His Cute, Irresistible Smile; See Pic

Millennial heartthrob Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram earlier on Thursday and won the internet with his infectious smile and shaggy hairdo in the selfie that he shared with his fans. He recently got rid of the bushy beard that he had grown while at home under self-isolation and can be seen flaunting the fresh new look in the pic. He captioned the post, "Felt cute won’t delete later".

Recently, Aaryan went on his Instagram to ask his fans what should he do — Trim the beard or not? Explaining why he had been tensed, he explained that his family hadn't given him any food since morning. He shared his mother's strict rule— No food till the beard has trimmed/cut totally.

During the live session, Deepika Padukone dropped an emoji of a girl raising her hand, which meant that she wanted him to trim the beard. Designer and stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania didn't agree with Padukone and wrote, 'No' and said, 'Learn cooking' instead if the family isn't giving food. Minute later, Kartik's sister then was seen with a plate that had a trimmer and a shaver. And Kartik put up a poll on his Instagram handle with two pictures of his saying — Please Help — Sexy or Jungli, the moment of Truth.

Last week, Kartik Aaryan took to his social media handle to reveal his new lockdown look through a hilarious video. Courtesy his mother, Kartik had finally been tricked to get rid of his beard. In the video, his mother is seen asking him to give her the 'Gaadi' which he mishears as 'Daadi' (beard) and Bam! disappears the beard.

What's next for Kartik Aaryan?

Kartik Aaryan will be seen next in the sequel to the Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhulaiya directed by Anees Bazmee. Actors Kiara Advani and Tabu will feature along with Kartik in the horror-comedy film slated to release in theatres on July 31, 2020.

The actor will also be seen in Colin D'Cunha's upcoming film Dostana 2 which is also a sequel to the Abhishek Bachchan-John Abraham starrer Dostana. The film also stars actors Janhvi Kapoor and newcomer Lakshya. The film will reportedly release by the end of this year. The actor has also signed up for his first action film directed by Tanhaji fame Om Raut.

