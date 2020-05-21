Kartik Aaryan's Top Songs According To YouTube Viewership That Will Make Your Day

Kartik Aaryan is known for his romantic comedy movies that have managed to impress the audience. The actor has featured in many songs that have gone to become really famous among the masses. Take a look at the top 5 Kartik Aaryan songs ranked according to their Youtube viewership. Did you know that his top 5 most viewed YouTube songs are from his movies Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Luka Chuppi? Check the list.

ALSO READ| Kartik Aaryan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety And Others Films Where Love Tested Friendship

Kartik Aaryan's top songs on YouTube

Bom Diggy Diggy - 595 million views

Bom Diggy Diggy is a Bollywood remake of Bom Diggy by British Asian singers Zack Knight and Jasmin Walia. The dance number has crossed over 575 views on YouTube. It features Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh dancing and enjoying their single life and they can be seen having a fun time at a party.

ALSO READ| Kartik Aaryan Willing To Accept Pay-cut To Help Industry Start Working Post COVID Crisis

Coca Cola - 453 million views

Kartik Aaryan's film Luka Chuppi featured Tony Kakkar's song Coca Cola. The movie song was sung by the brother-sister singer duo of Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. The song is featured in the romantic comedy movie whose story revolves around Kartik and Kriti's characters who want to try the concept of live-in relationship.

ALSO READ| Kartik Aaryan Talks About His Now Deleted Video After Being Accused Of Misogyny

Dil Chori - 358 million views

The song Dil Chori featured in Kartik and Nushrat's movie Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which released in 2018. The song was recreated by Yo Yo Honey Singh, while the original song is sung by Hans Raj Hans. The movie showcased the age-old war of love versus friendship. It starred Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh in the main roles.

Chhote Chhote Peg - 167 M

Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh featured in the party song called Chhote Chhote Peg. The song currently has 167 million views on YouTube. The peppy dance number features both Kartik and Sunny dancing with Nushrat. The song reportedly also went on to become a go-to number for many weddings.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main- 151 M views

The song Tera Yaar Hoon Main is from Kartik Aaryan's film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. It has received over 151 million views on YouTube. It is one of the emotional songs from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety that is sung by Arijit Singh. The lyrics of the song are written by Kumaar.

ALSO READ| Kartik Aaryan's 'Koki Poochega' Features Kerala's 'hero' IAS District Collector Nooh Bava

Promo Image courtesy: T-Series YouTube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.