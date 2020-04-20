Kartik Aaryan Is A True Foodie And These Pictures Are Proof | See Pictures

Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen in Love Aaj Kal, was filming for his next releases Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2 before the COVID-19 crisis. The actor garnered a massive fan following after his debut film Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Since then, he rose to fame with his performances in Akaash Vani, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and many more. In 2018, he also appeared in a short film Silvat where he was cast opposite Meher Mistry.

Apart from this, the actor is quite a star on various social media platforms. From his cool appearances to his exotic vacations, Kartik keeps his fans updated with every minute detail of his life. Many of his posts with sumptuous food are the one which fans also love. The actor has never shied away from admitting that he is a true foodie. Take a look at some of the most favourite foodie posts from Koki’s Instagram handle.

Pictures that show that Kartik Aaryan is a true foodie

1. Kartik enjoying Sunday brunch with his team

2. When pizza is a favourite dish when following a diet

3. Kartik enjoying "Lucknow ka laajawaab khana"

4. Birthday celebration with many cakes

5. Enjoying a mini cup of tea

6. His Mother's Day gift for his mother

7. His cooking skills are right on point

