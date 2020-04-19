Kartik Aaryan's 'Akaash Vani' & Critically-acclaimed Romantic Films That Performed Poorly

Over the past few years, Bollywood has created a number of films that focused on issues and concepts of different kind. One of the strengths of Bollywood has always been the romantic genre for its unique musical style. Here are a few romantic Bollywood films that were critically acclaimed but failed at the box office.

Critically-acclaimed romantic films that failed at the box office

1. Akaash Vani

Akaash Vani is a romantic drama film released in the year 2013. The film plot revolved around the story of a man and a woman who fell in love at a young age and how their story shaped with time. This film was written and directed by Luv Ranjan. Most critics were of the opinion that this film deserved attention for the adorable story that it portrayed. However, Akaash Vani failed at the box office. This film starred actors Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha in pivotal roles.

2. Raincoat

Raincoat was a romantic drama film released in the year 2004. The plot of this film revolved around a man who wanted to see his long lost love after ages. The film was directed by Rituparno Ghosh, who also contributed to the story of the film. This film was critically acclaimed and was also liked by the audience. Raincoat, however, failed to perform at the box office. It starred actors like Ajay Devgn and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in pivotal roles.

3. Main Meri Patni Aur Woh

Main Meri Patni Aur Woh was a romantic comedy film released in the year 2005. The plot of this film revolved around a man who was insecure about the way he looked as his wife was extremely beautiful. The film was directed by Chandan Arora and was described as a fun ride by most people who watched it. It did not, however, make money at the box office. The film starred actors like Rajpal Yadav, Rituparna Sengupta, and Kay Kay Menon in pivotal roles.

Read Kriti Sanon And Kartik Aaryan's Fun Banter Over 'chia Pudding' Is Unmissable

Also read Kartik Aaryan's Best Looks In Suits That You Should Not Miss

4. Lootera

Lootera was a romantic drama film released in the year 2013. The film revolved around the love story between a con artist who ended up falling in love with an aristocrat’s daughter. This film was directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, who also contributed to the story of the film.

Lootera was a film based on the famous short story by O Henry, The Last Leaf. This film failed at the box office but was described as a well-told story by most critics. It starred actors like Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, and Vikrant Massey in pivotal roles.

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: T-Series)

Read Kartik Aaryan's Cute Fan Encounters You Can't Miss; From Photo Bombing To Pulling Cheeks

Also read Kartik Aaryan's Movies That Highlight His Elaborate And Extravagant Dressing Sense

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.