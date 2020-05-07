Video Of Kartik Aaryan Dancing With 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Co-stars Has Resurfaced; Watch

Due to nationwide lockdown in effect, the season of throwbacks is back on social media. Recently, an old video emerged online on Instagram which has Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday dancing to Dheeme Dheeme. The video is from the success bash of their December 2019 release film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Check out the video here:

TBT video of Kartik Aaryan dancing with co-stars

In the video clip, Kartik is seen dressed in a grey hoodie jacket. The talented Bhumi Pednekar looks stunning in a shimmery dress and Ananya, on the other hand, looks gorgeous in a black short dress. The way the trio is dancing will surely make you groove. The clip has been shared via the Instagram page of celebrity photographer Manav Manglani.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' And Other Films Based On Extramarital Affairs

About the film Pati Patni Aur Woh

Pati Patni Aur Woh was an official remake of the 1978 film of the same name. The film went on to become a box-office success of 2019. In its overall collection, the film reportedly garnered an impressive Rs 86.89 crore. However, in an interview, Kartik earlier had confessed that he was a tad disappointed with the film missing the century mark. But he was happy that the film did extremely well for its medium budget.

What’s next for Kartik Aaryan

Before the coronavirus outbreak, Kartik Aaryan was busy shooting for Anees Bazmee’s upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is a sequel to the 2007 Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The film also has Kiara Advani paired opposite the actor for the first time. The film was scheduled for a July release but given the current situation, its release will be postponed in all likelihood.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan's 'Guest Iin London': Here Are Best Scenes That Will Entice You To Watch It

Kartik’s quarantine routine

Meanwhile, Kartik is currently quarantined with his family in Mumbai. He regularly shares funny posts to keep his fans entertained amid lockdown. He also recently started a talk show named Koki Poochega, in which he interviews the heroes of India’s battle against coronavirus.

ALSO READ: When Nushrat Bharucha Performed Comic Play 'pyaar Vs Yaar' Battle With Kartik Aaryan

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan And Sunny Singh's Best Scenes From 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.