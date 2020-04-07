Kartik Aaryan Cannot Wait To Watch His Video Interview, Says "The Struggle Is Real"

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the entire country has been put under lockdown and everyone, including Bollywood celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, is staying put at home. However, Kartik and a lot of other celebrities are still keeping in touch with their fans via social media.

Several actors are also sitting down for interviews with news portals and acclaimed film critics to talk about their life in quarantine. Kartik Aaryan recently had an interview with a renowned film critic and enthusiastically promoted the video on social media.

Kartik Aaryan promotes his video interview with film critic

Here is the post that Kartik Aaryan shared on his official Instagram handle. In the post, Kartik promoted his video interview with a popular film critic. The actor also joked on the story and made references to his video interview.

During the interview, Kartik Aaryan asked the film critic why he was never invited to one of the roundtable meetings hosted by the latter. He also jokingly asked the critic to post the video interview and quipped that he would never ask for a roundtable meeting again. Finally, Kartik tagged the post with, "The Struggle is Real," claiming that he cannot wait to watch his video interview go on air.

Only an hour after the first post, Kartik Aaryan once again took to social media to reveal that the video interview was finally uploaded online. Kartik is not the only Bollywood celeb to feature in the series of online interviews. Several other stars have already talked with the acclaimed film critic amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Many celebrities who featured on the critic's show talked about their life during the COVID-19 lockdown. They also discussed other topics such as their career and day to day activities. Stars such as Vicky Kaushal and Deepika Padukone recently featured on the show. Even the acclimated South Indian filmmaker, SS Rajamouli, recently discussed his upcoming film in one of the video interviews.

