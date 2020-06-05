Kartik Aaryan's Post 'Bulati Hai Magar' Intrigues Fans As They Try To Decode Message

Kartik Aaryan posted a picture of himself where he can be seen with his hair grown out and a stubble. Along with the picture, he put a quirky caption and fans have not been able to stop themselves from reacting to the picture. They have also been reacting to the caption on the post and have been trying to figure out whether Kartik Aaryan was trying to hint at something.

Kartik Aaryan says 'Bulaati hai magar jaane ka nahi'

Kartik Aaryan has been very active on social media during the lockdown. Apart from urging his fans to take precautions during the lockdown, the actor has also been experimenting with his hairstyles, beard and looks. The actor captioned his post “Bulaati hai magar jaane ka nahi”. Check out his latest picture which has been doing the rounds among his fans as they cannot stop themselves from crushing over him.

Fan reactions

As soon as the post got uploaded, it got flooded with fan comments. Many fans pointed out how great the actor’s hair was looking and several other fans showered their love on the actor. There were several other fans who threw light on the quirky caption the actor had used. One fan said that the caption was a perfect tagline for lockdown. Others tried to decode it and connect it to his previous post where he had talked about his beard and in this picture, he had trimmed it.

When the lockdown was imposed, everyone was forced to stay inside their homes and all kinds of industries were brought to a halt. For Kartik Aaryan, it meant that he could let his hair and beard grow out, which he otherwise had to keep in proper shape for appearances, interviews, and film roles. The actor started revealing his various looks on the social media website and would often ask his fans for their opinions. Check out some of the older posts from the actor’s profile during the lockdown.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan saw the massive success of Pati Patni Aur Woh last year where he had shared the screen with Ananya Pandey and Bhumi Pednekar. The actor was also seen Love Aaj Kal where he shared the screen with Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda. The movie received mixed reviews.

Reportedly, the actor will be seen next in Bhool Bhulaiyya 2. The film is a sequel of Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's Bhool Bhulaiyya and will be directed by Anees Bazmee. Along with Kartik Aaryan, the film stars Tabu and Kiara Advani.

